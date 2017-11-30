Kelly Clarkson and Husband Brandon Blackstock Share Romantic, Awkward Backseat Date in New 'Carpool Karaoke'— November 30, 2017
Kelly Clarkson hopped in the passenger seat of James Corden’s SUV for an all-new installment of “Carpool Karaoke” on Wednesday’s Late Late Show, and amid the musical road trip managed to find some time to share a romantic dinner with her hubby, Brandon Blackstock. After Corden and Clarkson belted out some of her most famous tunes like “Stronger,” “Since U Been Gone” and “Love So Soft,” the conversation turned turned to the singer’s busy home life and the struggle to carve out one-on-one time…
