Keith Urban Has the Best Night Ever at 2017 CMT Awards, Adorably Gives Credit to Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban won big at the 2017 CMT Awards and dedicated his trophy to his wife, Nicole Kidman.

The 49-year-old singer took home four awards at the country music ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday night. Urban swept all his categories, winning Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Collaborative Video of the Year for his song “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood and the Social Superstar award.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are the Most Adorable Hockey Fans During Nashville’s Stanley Cup Run

“I want to say a massive thank you to my wife, Nicole Mary,” Urban said while accepting the award for Male Video of the Year. “You have no idea how much of what I do, she’s involved in every little piece of it. Especially the videos and helping me – she hates me saying this, but I want it to be said because she helps me so much to make these videos what they are.”

The country star also thanked his two daughters, 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith.

“To our little girls at home, Sunny and Fifi, we’re gonna bring you next time for sure!” Urban added.

WATCH: Keith Urban Sings National Anthem for the First Time at NHL Playoff Game as Nicole Kidman Cheers Him On

Before the show, the couple adoringly gazed at each other and snuggled up on the red carpet. The 49-year-old actress looked flawless in a black silk-and-lace dress. Meanwhile, Urban kept it casually cool in a black tank, grey sheer shirt, jeans and black boots.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Gushes About Her Hockey Date Nights With Keith Urban!

ET spoke with the Big Little Lies actress at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York City, where she gushed about her hockey finals date nights with her husband. “Oh my gosh, it’s killing me that we’re not there tonight,” she told ET of the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup playoff game. “We go as a family, our kids go as well, so go Preds!”

For more on the couple, watch below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music