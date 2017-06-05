Katy Perry's 'One Love Manchester' Outfit Made With Photos of Victims: Pics

Katy Perry paid a special, yet subtle, tribute to the victims involved in the May 22 terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

During her set at the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, the 32-year-old pop star performed a touching rendition of her 2012 hit, “Part of Me,” followed by an uplifting performance to 2013′s “Roar.”

But that wasn’t all — in a detail noticed by few, Perry’s outfit featured actual photos of the victims from the tragic bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead and over 100 injured. The colorful snaps were screen printed on the neckline and back of the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer’s white mini dress in the shape of a heart.

The subtle move at the show, which was put on by Grande’s team and raised more than $ 9 million for the families of those involved in the attack, left fans in tears.

This was Perry’s second time dedicating her “Part of Me” track to the Manchester victims, as she also performed the song at an intimate venue in London just days after the tragedy.

“This week has been really hard,” she said in a video posted online. “It sucked. It was hard for you guys and it was hard for me because we all love music. We all listen to the same music, and you think about it, and think that’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s my cousin, that’s the person that loves music.”

“It’s awful, and whatever you can do to help, you should,” she added. “And if you can’t do anything that’s fine, but what you should do is not let them win. I’m going to sing this next song for them. They can never take that part from us ever. Ever. Can we have a moment of silence before we start? Let’s do this.”

