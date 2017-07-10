Katy Perry Rocks Colorful Bikini on Glamorous Italian Getaway: Pics!

Katy Perry is living her best life.

The 32-year-old singer hit the beach in the Amalfi Coast in Italy over the weekend, sporting a striped bikini and Adidas slides. Perry took advantage of the gorgeous setting, cliff-diving into the ocean.

Perry later Instagrammed a glam photo of herself in Capri on Monday, writing, “Charging up before I light up.”

The “Swish Swish” singer has enviably been jet-setting around Europe. Last week, she was in France for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she turned heads at the Chanel show in a quirky spaceman-print ensemble. Perry happily posed with Taylor Swift’s pal, Cara Delevingne, at the A-list event, alongside Karl Lagerfeld and Claudia Schiffer.

