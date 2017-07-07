Katy Perry Launches Contest to Find an Aspiring Dancer For Upcoming 'Swish Swish' Music Video

Katy Perry has put the call out for aspiring dancers who want to appear in her “Swish Swish” music video, and she’s holding a dance contest to find the right performer.

Perry, in partnership with DanceOn, launched the #SwishSwishChallenge, and is asking hopefuls to show off their moves in a video and post it online.

Perry announced the challenge in a YouTube video on Wednesday,explaining, “All you have to do is put together some fun, funny, weird, great choreography… and I will pick my favorite dancer to be in the music video with me!”

Those who want to participate have to showcase their talent by dancing to the catchy single — which features Nicki Minaj and is off Perry’s latest album, Witness — and then share the auditions to YouTube, Instagram or Musical.ly, and tag them with “#SwishSwishChallenge” and the @DanceOn and @KatyPerry handles.

Submissions for the contest, open to dancers over the age of 13 who live in the United States, close on July 12 at 11:59 p.m., and the music video is set to film later this month.

When Perry preformed “Swish Swish” on Saturday Night Live back in May, the 32-year-old singer chose teen Instagram star Russell Got Barzz — a.k.a. “The Backpack Kid” — to join her on stage, and the 15-year-old dancer totally stole the spotlight.

While many have speculated that “Swish Swish” was written as a diss track aimed at Taylor Swift, Perry recently admitted to wanting to put their feud behind them, and ended up changing some key lyrics during an outdoor concert for her fans last month.

Instead of singing the line “Don’t you come for me,” in the first verse, Perry sang, “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl,” thus presenting what appeared to be a more supportive, positive message. Check out the video below to hear more.

