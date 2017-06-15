Katy Perry Claims All the Awards She's Won 'Are Fake'— June 15, 2017
Katy Perry isn’t in it for the accolades.
Prior to holing herself up in a house for 96 hours in promotion of her album, Witness, the 32-year-old pop star gave a candid interview to The New York Times and revealed what she thinks of all the awards shows she had to attend over the years.
“All the awards shows are fake, and all the awards that I’ve won are fake,” she insisted, adding that they don’t represent the audiences at home. “They’re constructs.”
Perry has won quite a few awards during the course of her career. She has three Kids’ Choice Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four People’s Choice Awards and one Teen Choice Award. Perry is also a seven-time GRAMMY nominee.
The “Swish Swish” singer further noted in her Times interview that she felt as if she was playing a part in the past, and is now hoping to show her fans her authentic self. “I didn’t kill her, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,” she said of her alter ego. “And I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now.”
Perry added that she’s the happiest she’s ever been. “It’s a departure, and it’s a necessary evolution that I have to take,” she shared. “And I know that sometimes it feels publicly like I’m dragging cement blocks, but like, the pyramids were made out of cement blocks — or not cement. But do you know what I’m trying to say? I’m gonna get there.”
As for her famous exes, she referred to John Mayer and ex-husband Russell Brand as “beautiful in their own right,” and called her most recent ex-boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, “a man of quality and equality.”
