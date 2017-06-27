Playing Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s Ex Calvin Harris Star in ‘Feels’ Music Video With Pharrell Williams and Big Sean

Taylor Swift’s frenemy and former flame have teamed up for a psychedelic music video.

Katy Perry stars with Calvin Harris in the new music video for his song, “Feels,” which also features Pharrell Williams and Big Sean. While the 32-year-old pop star is currently sporting a pixie cut in her real life, she rocks a long yellow wig for the music video that matches her sexy sundress.

“Don’t be afraid to catch feels, Ride drop top and chase thrills,” Perry croons while writhing around in the grass. “I know you ain’t afraid to pop pills. Baby, I know you ain’t scared to catch feels, feels with me.”

As for Harris, he’s also seen in a grassy, floral area, looking like a musician out of the ’70s with his round glasses, floral shirt and guitar. Williams and Big Sean match the vibe as well, with their ’70s-esque summer styles.

The 33-year-old DJ and producer revealed in May that he was collaborating with Perry, who has been seemingly feuding with Harris’ ex-girlfriend for years. In July 2016, Harris seemingly brought up Swift’s squabble with Perry in a Twitter rant.

“I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry,’ he wrote at the time. “I won’t allow it.”

Not long after he named dropped Perry, the “Swish Swish” singer also tweeted: “Time, the ultimate truth teller.”

In September, Perry claimed she would consider collaborating with Swift under one condition. “Will you ever collab with Taylor Swfit?” a fan asked her on Twitter. The “Rise” singer replied, “If she says sorry, sure!”

During a live stream interview earlier this month, Perry told Ariana Huffington that she was ready to make amends with Swift. “I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent,” she confided. “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.”

