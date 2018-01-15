Katie Couric Explains the Matt Lauer 'A** Pinching' Comment She Made in 2012 (Exclusive)
— January 15, 2018
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
Katie Couric has more to say about Matt Lauer’s firing. The famed journalist sat down with ET’s Leanne Aguilera at Nat Geo’s Television Critics Association press day on Saturday, where she addressed addressed an old interview on Watch What Happens Live that went viral after the allegations against Lauer surfaced. “What is Matt’s most annoying habit?” Andy Cohen asked her in 2012. Her response: “He pinches me on the a** a lot.” “I think that’s very illustrative of the current media landscape,…
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fulltext Feed
Katie Couric Explains the Matt Lauer 'A** Pinching' Comment She Made in 2012 (Exclusive)— January 15, 2018
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
Katie Couric has more to say about Matt Lauer’s firing. The famed journalist sat down with ET’s Leanne Aguilera at Nat Geo’s Television Critics Association press day on Saturday, where she addressed addressed an old interview on Watch What Happens Live that went viral after the allegations against Lauer surfaced. “What is Matt’s most annoying habit?” Andy Cohen asked her in 2012. Her response: “He pinches me on the a** a lot.” “I think that’s very illustrative of the current media landscape,…
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fulltext Feed