Kate Upton Plants Huge Kiss on Fiance Justin Verlander After Houston Astros' World Series Win

— November 2, 2017

Justin Verlander’s World Series win was sealed with a kiss!

After the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, the 34-year-old MLB pitcher’s fiancee, Kate Upton, ran down on the field at Dodger Stadium to greet her guy with a big smooch!

The 25-year-old supermodel’s style statement at the big game was also in support of Verlander, as her jean jacket had his name and a Houston Astros patch on the back of it. 

Tagged with:

