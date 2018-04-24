Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Visits Kensington Palace Following Birth of Royal Baby

Aunt Pippa Middleton meets her new nephew!

Kate Middleton’s younger sister was seen leaving Kensington Palace in London, England, just a day after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child.

Kate’s 34-year-old sister is said to be expecting a baby of her own with husband James Matthews, but has yet to confirm the reports. Pippa smiled while driving out of the palace wearing an all-pink outfit and stylish sunglasses.

In addition to Pippa visiting with the royal family of five, Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, was sure to offer up his congratulations to his son and daughter-in-law.

“We are both so pleased at the news,” the 69-year-old royal said in a statement. “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

Early Monday morning, Kensington Palace shared that Kate, 36, had been admitted to the hospital and was in labor. A few hours later, the palace announced, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 hours. The baby weighs 8lbs., 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.”

The statement further expressed how happy the royal family was for the new addition. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement read. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Just hours after welcoming their son into the world, Kate and William stepped out to introduce the newborn to the public. Take a look:

