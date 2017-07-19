Kate Middleton Embraces Young Fan During Children's Charity Visit in Berlin — See the Sweet Moment!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially in Germany.

The royal couple arrived in Berlin on Wednesday and among their first stops was a visit to Strassenkinder, a children’s charity that aids young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Greeted by a cheerful crowd, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were swarmed by young fans, including one little boy, who was so overwhelmed by Middleton’s presence, he ran up to give her a giant hug. The young boy was also holding a photo of the royal couple on their wedding day.

Earlier in the morning, Prince William and Middleton stopped by the Brandenburg Gate, an iconic 18th-century monument that represents German unification. They were later taken to the Holocaust Memorial, where they met with Leon Henry Schwarzbaum, a Holocaust survivor.

The Director of the Holocaust Memorial, Uwe Neumärker, shows The Duke and Duchess around the the museum in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/vLr946ImeQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 19, 2017

Before leaving the memorial, the couple took a moment to walk through the Field of Stelae, which houses 2,711 concrete blocks and represents the enormity of the Holocaust.

The couple walk through the Field of Stelae. The Memorial contains 2711concrete blocks and represents the enormity of the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/m852xQDykF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 19, 2017

Prince William and Middleton will finish their tour in Germany on Friday. For more from the Royal Tour of Poland and Germany, watch the clip below.

