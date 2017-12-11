Kate Middleton and Prince William to Go on Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway in January 2018

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Kate Middleton and Prince William are jetting off for another royal tour! Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be going on the Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. The Duchess will be nearing the start of her third trimester at that time as she is expecting to give birth in April. It will be the couple’s first out-of-the-country royal tour since it was announced that Kate is expecting the couple’s third child this past…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed