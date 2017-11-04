Kate Hudson Rocks Stand-Out Plaid Jumpsuit in Third Outfit of the Day in NYC

She’s mad for plaid!

Kate Hudson made a major statement while out in New York City on Thursday.

Busy promoting her new book, Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition, the 38-year-old actress had all eyes on her as she stepped out in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood in a bold red, white and black houndstooth jumpsuit with slightly frayed sleeves.

She cinched in her waist with a long, skinny red patent leather belt and accentuated her frame with black suede platform pumps. To cap it off, she added a ruby red lip for an extra bit of pop.

