Kanye West Sends Yeezys and a Heartwarming Note to a Paralyzed Fan: 'You Are an Inspiration'

When Kanye West raps, “I love you like Kanye loves Kanye,” he really means it.

The 40-year-old rapper sent a handwritten note along with a pair of Yeezys — his shoe line with Adidas — to Tyler Wesley, a paralyzed fan who has been sharing his life and experiences on Instagram.

“Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2,” Tyler captioned the pic of his new kicks and Kanye’s note, which read, “Tyler, you are an inspiration. You show the world anything is possible. Thank you for sharing your journey.”

Meanwhile, Kanye isn’t the only rapper who has gone above and beyond to show appreciation to a fan.

