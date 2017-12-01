News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Are Engaged — See the Heartwarming, Tearful Proposal Video!

— December 1, 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are engaged! Cook took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with a touching video of the Big Bang Theory star crying tears of joy moments after the proposal. “After nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” Cook captioned the post. “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.” The sweet, funny video shows the actress  — who was also celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday –…

