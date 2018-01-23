Kaia Gerber Rocks the Runway in a Couture Dress Fit for a Princess — See the Stunning Look!

Kaia Gerber is taking the fashion world by storm!

At just 16 years old, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber made her couture debut at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, walking the runway for Chanel’s garden party-themed show.

The fashionista, a fresh muse for the label, looked like a fairy tale dream as she made her way down the runway in head-to-toe powder pink. Rocking dramatic brows, peach cheeks and a pretty pink lip color, Gerber was a true sight to see when she strutted her stuff in a dress with a structured silhouette, which featured a bell skirt and feathered sleeves.

Peter White/Getty Images

Gerber’s head-turning piece was styled with a black mesh veil, floral appliqué corsage headdress and booties that perfectly matched the delicate embellishments on the dress. Her hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a bun, keeping full focus on the stunning ensemble.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The brunette beauty later took to Instagram to share a pic from the milestone moment, thanking Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, for the opportunity.

Interestingly enough, the fashion week show comes exactly a week after Lagerfeld announced that Gerber was teaming up with him to design her own Fall 2018 capsule collection for Chanel, which will reportedly include footwear, sunglasses and jewelry.

Although this was her first time rocking haute couture on the runway, Gerber is no stranger to the catwalk. She made her runway debut with Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week last September, and has modeled plenty of ready-to-wear collections for designers like Miu Miu, Fendi, Saint Laurent, Prada, Alexander Wang and Moschino.

Additionally, she’s appeared in plenty of magazines over the past few years, including Vogue, Teen Vogue and Vogue Paris. Fans of the “It girl” simply can’t deny her natural beauty, often comparing her striking good looks to her mother — even though Gerber doesn’t really “see the resemblance.”

While chatting with ET last May, however, Gerber did admit that she and her mom have plenty of similarities.

“We have the same mannerisms… just like, the way we react to certain situations is the same — and I think that’s where it really shines through how much alike we are,” she said at the time.

“I think the best thing that I tried to pass on to [Kaia] is to just be true to yourself and to feel like you’re good enough just the way you are,” added Crawford. “And then, anything else that you want to do, just listen to that voice inside.”

Hear more from the exclusive chat in the video below.

