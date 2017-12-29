Kaetlyn Osmond-Gabrielle Daleman historic finish voted top sports moment of 2017

The votes are in: Newfoundland’s Kaetlyn Osmond and Toronto’s Gabrielle Daleman making history at the figure skating world championships in March is our top Canadian sports moment of 2017.

The skaters were the first Canadian women to each win medals in the same event, with the 22-year-old Osmond taking silver and Daleman, 19, capturing bronze.

“It was such an incredible feeling,” Osmond, from Marystown, said then. “To be able to stand on the podium and see one Canadian flag raised is one thing, but to see two, it feels like you’re not alone. Figure skating is such an individual sport, but to have a teammate on the podium with you is unbelievable.”

Sidney Crosby comes a close second

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby finished second in voting after winning his third Stanley Cup and second consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

The Cole Harbour, N.S. native led the Cup final in scoring with a goal and seven points in six games and finished second in scoring during the post-season with eight goals and 27 points in 25 games.

Crosby became just the sixth player to win multiple Conn Smythe trophies.

Moments that made the list

The 10 finalists highlighted the accomplished year many Canadians had in 2017:

CBC’s Anson Henry and Rob Pizzo hosted a Facebook live, tallying fan votes to determine the top moment of the year.

