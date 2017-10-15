Kacey Musgraves Marries Ruston Kelly

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Kacey Musgraves is married! The “Follow Your Arrow” singer followed hers down the aisle, marrying fellow musician Ruston Kelly in a private Tennessee ceremony on Thursday. “Today,” the 29-year-old singer tweeted ahead of the ceremony.MORE: 8 Reasons Kacey Musgraves Is Our New Favorite Badass “Last night as a bachelor,” Kelly shared via Instagram on Friday. “Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed