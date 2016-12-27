Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged to Ruston Kelly on Christmas Eve — Check Out Her New Bling!

We’re not blowin’ smoke — Kacey Musgraves is engaged!

The 28-year-old country crooner said “hell yes” after her boyfriend, Ruston Kelly, proposed to her on Christmas Eve.

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Gets Engaged on Christmas

Musgraves took to Instagram to show off her new bling in front of a Christmas tree, which just happened to be decorated with red heart ornaments.

“I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!” she captioned the Instagram pic on Sunday. “Last night, the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’”

It’s like Barbie and Ken were making plans all along for Musgraves! Seriously, how perfect are these two?

On Christmas Day, the “Follow Your Arrow” singer posted a video of the tree and ring from new angles and filled fans in on how the proposal went down.

“We had just been at my parent’s house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have,” she wrote. “We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law sneak off and completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations.”

“I was bewildered and confused when I saw it all and turned around and the song ‘Two For The Road’ by Henry Mancini was playing… and he was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I’ve ever seen!” she continued. “It was so beyond special. Of all the places in the world I’ve gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am.”

MORE: 8 Reasons Kacey Musgraves Is Our New Favorite Badass

If you were wondering just how rustic and sweet the room looked, well, wonder no more:

And, of course, Musgraves had to take a pic with her sneaky sister, Kelly, while still making sure her rock was all we were staring at.

“So thankful for my sister and bro in-law angels for helping make such a big day so sparkly and unforgettable,” Musgraves captioned the sisterly snap. “Mae + Satsuki 4Ever