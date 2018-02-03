Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Outfits Revealed — See the Sketches!

Get a sneak peek at Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show outfits!

The 37-year-old singer will be wearing custom Stella McCartney during his performance on Sunday. Timberlake collaborated with the designer on ensembles inspired by his new album, Man of the Woods, which was released Friday.

The Stella McCartney sketches show the looks, which will consist of an alter nappa fringed jacket with an organic cotton shirt featuring a landscape artwork by British artist Marin Ridley. The look will also include a Prince of Wales check and camouflage splatter print trouser made from repurposed wool fabric and a matching tailored single breasted jacket.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney

The singer couldn’t look more ready to take the stage on Sunday. See everything we know about his halftime performance in the video below.

