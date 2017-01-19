Playing Justin Timberlake Jokes About Son Silas During People’s Choice Awards: ‘I Know What Lying Looks Like Now’

Justin Timberlake knows that as adorable as babies are, they have the power of deception.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer accepted the Favorite Song honor at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, where he told a playful joke about Silas, his 21-month old son with wife, Jessica Biel.

“To my two favorite people in the world, my wife and my beautiful son, who may or may not be watching right now,” the 35-year-old artist concluded. “If you are, buddy…the nanny’s fired. I love you and go to bed, and you’re the reason I wrote this song.”

At that point, the audience returned the love to Timberlake, who teased, “Don’t lie to me! I have an almost two year old. I know what lying looks like now!”

Aw, way to put little Silas on blast, dad!

Seriously though, the People’s Choice Awards winner and his wife and kid make one seriously amazing family unit.

Biel recently opened up to ET about how she and her husband “inspire each other.”

