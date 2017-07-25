Justin Bieber's Manager Apologizes for Canceled Tour Dates, Says Singer's 'Soul and Well-Being' Came First— July 25, 2017
Justin Bieber’s Manager Apologizes for Canceled Tour Dates, Says Singer’s ‘Soul and Well-Being’ Came First
Scooter Braun assures fans that Justin Bieber will return to the stage …just not right now.
After the 23-year-old pop star’s team announced on Monday that the remaining 12 concerts on thePurpose world tour would be canceled, Braun took to Instagram to praise those behind the tour and apologize for having to cut it short.
WATCH: Justin Bieber Cancels All Remaining Purpose Tour Dates Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’
“An incredible run. Congrats to @justinbieber on an incredible tour and thank you to the entire cast and crew for your unending support,” he captioned a photo of the Purpose logo. “To the fans from all over the world who took part over the last 16 months over 6 continents, thank you. To Justin, who gave it his all, night after night, thank you.”
After showing gratitude to the fans that were able to see Bieber perform, it was time to say sorry to those that had tickets to canceled concerts. “And to those that won’t be able to see it, on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent,” Braun continued. “But a man’s soul and well-being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that.”
WATCH: Adele Cancels Remainder of Tour In Emotional Message — ‘Please Forgive Me’
Braun then vowed to Beliebers that this isn’t the last the world has seen of the “Sorry” singer. “Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins,” he concluded his post. “Thank you again.”
Immediately after news broke that Bieber would be canceling shows, a tour source told ET that it was because Bieber was “exhausted.”
MORE: Justin Bieber Banned From Performing in China Over ‘Bad Behavior’
“This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and half, and he’s tired,” the source noted. “He needed a break and as much as he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates.”
The Purpose tour kicked off on March 9, 2016, in Seattle, Washington. His last concert was in London, England, on July 2.
WATCH: Justin Bieber Visits Children’s Hospital of Orange County
This isn’t the first time Braun has vouched for Bieber. In an exclusive interview with ET last December, the 36-year-old manager praised the musician, who he’s been working with since he was a young teen. “I think, first and foremost, who [Bieber has] become as a young man is something that I’m the most proud of,” Braun said. “He’s always under a lot of pressure, growing up in a time of social media and spotlight, and how he’s handled himself and come out of it all and the young man he’s become, I’m incredibly proud of that.”
Check out more of ET’s interview with Braun:
SHARE ON FACEBOOKSHARESHARE ON TWITTERTWEET