Justin Bieber Shares Throwback Mugshot Pic, Vows 'Never Again': 'Jail's Not a Cool Place to Be'

Justin Bieber learned to stay out of trouble the hard way.

The Purpose singer took to Instagram on Monday, where he shared a photo from his 2014 Miami Beach, Florida, arrest on a DUI charge. Bieber later pleaded guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest as part of a deal where the now-23-year-old singer donated $ 50,000 to a youth charity.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shares Photo of ‘Better at 70′ Tattoo, Reflects on Past Mistakes

“Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain,” Bieber captioned the throwback jail photos.

This is not the only reflection the pop star has been doing on social media lately.

MORE: Justin Bieber Arm Wrestles Shirtless

Last week, Bieber shared a brand new tattoo that reads, “Better at 70′ on Instagram, writing, “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.”

Always good to learn from the past to make the right choices in the present!

MORE: Justin Bieber Dodges Hurled Water Bottle After Refusing to Sing ‘Despacito’ in Concert

Meanwhile, Bieber recently had an emotional moment while performing at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit show.

Watch the video below for more.