Justin Bieber Involved in Car Collision With Pedestrian After Church Service in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber was involved in a car collision that struck a pedestrian in Beverly Hills after leaving The City Chuch services on Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses at the church tell ET that paramedics were called to tend to the man who was hit. The man is reportedly a photographer.

The incident occurred at around 9:25 p.m., and the vehicle involved was swarmed by paparazzi after the accident.

The incident was caught on tape. Bieber, who could be seen behind the wheel, was driving slowly when he struck the man. He subsequently got out of the vehicle, and spoke with the man as he was laying on the ground.

Several people who appeared to be nearby when the event took place took to Instagram and Twitter to share photos of the scene, which was demarcated with police tape.

Footage from the incident shows that Kourtney Kardashian was also at the scene, after having attended City Church services.

The Beverly Hills Police Department told ET there was a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Hamilton Dr. and Wilshire Blvd., where the Saban Theater is located. City Church held services at that theater Wednesday night.

“The driver of the vehicle stayed and spoke to the officers and they conducted the investigation,” the BHPD watch commander told ET. “The driver has since left.” BHPD did not provide more detail on the driver of the vehicle or the extent of the injuries to the pedestrian because information was still being gathered by investigating officers.

A representative for Bieber could not be immediately reached for comment.

ETonline will continue to follow this story as it develops.

On Monday, Bieber announced that he was cancelling the remainder of his Purpose world tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Soon after the news broke, many news outlets reported that Bieber’s motivation for cancelling his tour came from his newfound calling to rededicate himself to his religion.

Bieber has long been a member of The City Church and is a close friend of pastor Carl Lentz, whom he joined at a massive church event in Australia earlier this year. However, the singer has staunchly denied the rumors that his faith played a role in his decision to cancel the tour.

A source told ET, following the cancellation, that the young pop icon was “exhausted” after his long tour.

“This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and half, and he’s tired,” the source said. “He needed a break and as much as he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates.”

A second source, meanwhile, told ET that Bieber very much had his fans in mind while making the decision, saying, “He doesn’t want to let his fans down but they have always had his back.” Check out the video below to hear more.