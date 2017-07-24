Justin Bieber Cancels All Remaining 'Purpose' Tour Dates Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'— July 24, 2017
Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour has prematurely come to an end.
On Monday, it was announced that the 23-year-old pop star was done performing for the time being. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose world tourconcerts,” read a statement on Bieber’s official website. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose world tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”
Bieber has 12 concerts left on his schedule, including a performance at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The “Sorry” singer recently had given out tickets to an entire audience of The Ellen DegeneresShow for the Aug. 5 date. His final show on the tour would have been in Singapore on Oct. 7, but it was recently revealed that Bieber had been banned from performing in China due to his prior run-ins with the law.
“Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol,” Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture shared on its website. “We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage.”
Meanwhile, Bieber has been showing his softer side. Last week, he paid a visit to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he hung out with the patients, many of whom shared their experience on social media. Check out his recent good deed:
