Julianne Hough Is 'Diving Head First Into 2017' — See the Daring Pic!

Julianne Hough is fearlessly “diving head first” into 2017!

The Dancing With the Stars judge shared a throwback photo of herself bungee jumping in Zambia, to show how she plans to take on the new year.

WATCH: Julianne and Derek Hough Are Officially Touring Together Again: ‘It’s Beyond Anything We’ve Done Before’

“I always say, if I’m scared to do something, it means I HAVE to do it!,” she shared via Instagram on Thursday. “What are some of the things that scare you but that you want to do so badly?? Have faith and jump with two feet in… or in my case, head first!”

The epic pic comes on the heels of the Grease: Live! star’s holiday vacation with her family in Utah.

“It’s been such a special trip being home in Utah with family! Time to go and make 2017 the best year yet!” Hough captioned an airport photo with her two adorable dogs on Tuesday.

MORE: Julianne Hough Had an Adorably Tough Time Managing Her Giant Ball Gown in the ‘DWTS’ Restroom — See the Pic!

The 28-year-old triple threat chronicled the trip with more cute Instagram snaps of her dogs, family, and NHL star fiancé, Brooks Laich.

Now that the holidays are over, Hough is one step closer to her upcoming wedding date. In November she revealed to ET that she and her fiancé have set a date, and dished on the ceremony.

“We both want small and intimate, but I come from a very large family, so as small and intimate as it can get with my big family,” she said. “We’ve been so blessed and so fortunate over the years that we’ve met so many incredible people in our life. We want to share it with them too.”

See more of Hough’s ET interview below.