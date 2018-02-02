Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Pack on the PDA in Paris — See the Cute Pics!

Julianne Hough and husband, Brooks Laich, are definitely still in their honeymoon period!

The loved-up duo jetted off to Paris, France, for a romantic getaway, and Hough shared quite a few pics and PDA-filled videos in front of City of Light landmarks on Thursday.

In one adorable video, the two-time Dancing With the Stars winner prods her professional hockey player husband about her engagement ring.

“You knew you were going to marry me… before I was even your girlfriend,” she says as Laich munches on some noodles.

“I measured your ring before we were even dating,” he responds. “Before you were even my girlfriend, I measured your ring.”

So sweet!

Nearly every other post was selfies of the pair, including photo of the two in front of a chateau that she captioned, “Je t’aime @brookslaich,” which translates to “I love you” in French.

A trio of posts on her Instagram story included text like “You’re very Handsome!” and “love,” and they even shared a romantic kiss in front of the Grande Roue de Paris Ferris Wheel.

Julianne Hough/Instagram

Julianne Hough/Instagram

Julianne Hough/Instagram

Hough has gushed for months about her “magical” July wedding in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The 29-year-old has said she feels 10 times sexier now that she’s married to the former Los Angeles Kings forward, and the pair has already traveled the world, splitting their honeymoon between the Seychelles, East Africa and Kenya. They’ve also visited Walt Disney World in Florida. And, of course, the couple hasn’t been remotely shy about very public PDAs.

Find out just how marriage has changed Hough in the video below.

