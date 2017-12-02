News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Julia Stiles Speaks Out After She Was Criticized for the Way She Held Her Newborn

— December 2, 2017

Julia Stiles has a message for mom shamers. The 36-year-old actress was accused this week of not holding her newborn son, Strummer, correcting after she posted a picture of herself and her 5-week-old child in a baby carrier. On Friday, Stiles took to Instagram to speak out against the criticism she was receiving.  “It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” Stiles began her post. “Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out…

