Julia Stiles Shows Off Her Baby Bump for the First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy — See the Pics!— June 14, 2017
Julia Stiles is glowing!
The 36-year-old actress showed off her burgeoning belly at the Riviera launch event at The Halcyon Gallery in London, England, on Tuesday.
Stiles, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J. Cook, looked gorgeous in a black-and-white printed, long-sleeved maxi dress, a simple updo and smoky eyes. The 10 Things I Hate About You star was all smiles as she cradled her baby bump for the cameras.
Stiles’ pregnancy was confirmed earlier this week after an image surfaced of her holding her pregnant belly while posing for a pic with radio presenter Nick Snaith of Magic FM in London.
The actress and Cook got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015 at a private residence in Isla Grande, Colombia. A month later, Stiles took to Instagram to show off her engagement ring. “Best Christmas Ever!” she captioned the snapshot.
