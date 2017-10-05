Julia Roberts and James Corden Recreate Her Career in 9 Minutes, Have a ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sing-Along

Julia Roberts is just a girl, standing in front of James Corden, asking him to, act out her movies with her. The 49-year-old Oscar winner recreated some of her top films on The Late Late Show on Wednesday.

Starting out with her iconic line from Notting Hill, she went on to act out scenes from Runaway Bride, Steel Magnolias, Charlie Wilson’s War, Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman, Hook, Erin Brockovich, The Pelican Brief, and Sleeping With the Enemy.

When it came time to act out Oceans 11 and 12, Corden stepped out in an interesting outfit.

