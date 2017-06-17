Judge Declares Mistrial in Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case

On Saturday, Judge Steven T. O’Neill declared a mistrial in the criminal court case against Bill Cosby after jurors said they were deadlocked after five days of deliberations.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office said it will immediately retry the case. Cosby remains free on bail, according to CBSNews.

Following the news, Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, released the following statement to ET:

How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.

Historically, people have challenged injustices. I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision….ultimately, that is a manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies. As a very special friend once stated, “truth can be subdued, but not destroyed.”

Moreover, I express humongous gratitude to counselors Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa for their hard work. Mr. McMonagle for his passionate and powerful articulations of truths; Ms. Agrusa for her thorough research to bolster Counsel McMonagle; to Mr. Andrew Wyatt for his unequivocal skills in public relations; to our team, who worked diligently and intelligently; to our staffs for their continuous commitment to our family and me….and to our children, grandchildren, and other family who loves us…and to our dear friends and supporters, who never gave up on us, despite it all.

The jury deliberated for more than 52 hours on charges that Cosby had allegedly drugged and molested former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in January 2004 at his mansion in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and has repeatedly denied similar claims from numerous other women.

Consisting of seven men and five women, the jury began deliberation on Monday after hearing closing arguments. The deliberation took days, and the jury asked on multiple occasions to review excerpts from the deposition that Cosby gave in the civil case filed by Andrea Constand back in 2005. After 30 hours of deliberation, the jury announced on Thursday morning that they were deadlocked. Judge Steven O’Neill, who’s been overseeing the case, instructed them to keep deliberating in an effort to prevent a hung jury.

Cosby’s wife of nearly 50 years, Camille, was seated in the courtroom on Monday for the closing remarks, and watched as the 79-year-old comedian’s lead lawyer, Brian J. McMonagle, insisted that the alleged incident between Cosby and Constand was consensual and that their relationship was romantic in nature. “They’ve been intimate,” he said. “Why are we trying to make it something it’s not?”

Montgomery county district attorney Kevin Steele did not agree. “It’s not romantic. It’s criminal,” he said when presenting the prosecution’s closing remarks.

“You ingratiated yourself into this woman’s life,” Steele continued, talking directly to Cosby in regard to the alleged sexual assault. “You treated her well. You paid her attention. And then you drugged her and you did what you wanted.”

ET is reaching out to Constand and Cosby’s lawyers for comment on the verdict.

