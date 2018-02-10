Judd Apatow Sweetly Gushes Over Daughter Maude as She Makes Directorial Debut

Judd Apatow is a proud father!

The Trainwreck director took to Instagram on Friday to sweetly gush about his 20-year-old daughter, Maude Apatow, who screened her directorial debut, the short film Don’t Mind Alice, at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

“Congratulations @maudeapatow for showing her first short film at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and also to her co-director @oliviarosenbloom !” Judd wrote alongside a picture of Maude, with whom he shares with wife Leslie Mann, holding up her badge.

Maude also shared some stills from her project, writing on Instagram, “Showing DON’T MIND ALICE (my first short film), that I wrote and directed with @oliviarosenbloom today at @officialsbiff !!!!!!!! #femalefilmmakerfriday.”

Maude spoke with Nylon magazine in 2016 about her dad’s advice on creating content for herself.

“My dad has always said, ‘Write for yourself.’ Because as an actor, you don’t have much control over what happens. But Lena [Dunham] and Amy [Schumer] they’re involved in writing and acting and directing and editing,” she said at the time. “I want to learn how to write better so I can write for myself.”

Another director who recently gave their daughters advice was Angelina Jolie. While Jolie’s three daughters — Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne, 9 — aren’t exploring filmmaking, she did give them words of wisdom about how to help others.

“I tell my daughters, ‘What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you,'” Jolie expressed in an interview with Elle magazine. “‘Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living.'”

Hear what other advice she gave her kids in the video below.

