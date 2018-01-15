Joy Lenz Dishes on Joining 'Grey's Anatomy' and Why Her Arc Will 'Really Resonate' (Exclusive)

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Joy Lenz is heading to Grey’s Anatomy! ET’s Katie Krause spoke with the One Tree Hill alum at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries winter Television Critics Association red carpet at Tournament House in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, where she opened up about her mysterious new role. “It’s a great character. It’s a really important story line,” Lenz shared. “I think it’s something that will really resonate with a lot of people [because] it’s an issue that a lot of people…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed