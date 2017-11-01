Josh Groban Says He Was Half a Block Away From Apparent Terrorist Attack in NYC: 'I'm Shaking'— November 1, 2017
Josh Groban is counting his blessings and sending out prayers after he found himself near the scene of an apparent terrorist attack on Tuesday in New York City.
The 36-year-old opera singer tweeted that he was just “half a block” from where a man drove a truck down a bike path lane in Lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring at least 15 others. Investigators told reporters that when the driver exited the vehicle, he displayed imitation firearms — a pellet gun and a paintball gun — and was shot by police officers.
“Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F**k,” he wrote. “I hope everyone’s OK. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.”