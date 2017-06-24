Josh Duhamel Admires Wife Fergie's Backside While Lauding Her Performance — See the Pic!

It’s good to have a spouse who’s always got your back!

Josh Duhamel shared a super supportive — and bootylicious — tweet of his wife Fergie on Thursday, taken during a show in Fargo, North Dakota.

“Damn you rocked it tonight babe. #hellofuture,” the 44-year-old actor tweeted out with the pic of his Fergie’s fantastic figure.

Meanwhile, the superstar couple has been enjoying family life lately with their 3-year-old son, Axl.

