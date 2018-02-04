Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Caldwell Reveal Gender of Their First Child — Find Out What They're Having

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell know the gender of their little bundle of joy!

The 23-year-old Counting On star and his wife revealed on the Duggar family website on Saturday that they are expecting a baby boy.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy! Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy!” the couple expressed in a joint statement. “Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

They also shared a photo of the two holding each other while a blue-colored powder exploded in the background.

Joseph’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, also expressed their happiness, writing, “We are so excited for Joe and Kendra! We know they will be great parents and this little one will be such a blessing! We are thankful for all of our precious grandchildren!!”

Joseph and Kendra announced they were expecting their first child in December.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own family and it’s really just kind of surreal that it’s actually here,” Joseph gushed at the time. “I kind of think it’s going to be a boy, but either way, I’m happy just to have a baby.”

The couple tied the knot in September of last year, following a three-month engagement.

“We are truly blessed and look forward to our new life and journey together,” the newlyweds said in a statement shared on the family’s website. “We are thankful for how the Lord has brought us together, and look forward to serving Christ now as husband and wife.”

The two met through church and began their courtship in March. Joseph then proposed on the same night that his sister, Joy-Anna, got married.

For more on their relationship, watch below.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

