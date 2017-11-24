News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Jordin Sparks Reveals the Gender of Her Baby — Find Out What She’s Having!

— November 24, 2017

Jordin Sparks knows the gender of her baby! The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to reveal that she and her husband, Dana Isaiah, are expecting a son. “IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man! 💙💙💙💙,” Sparks wrote on Instagram. In the picture, Sparks and Isaish are sitting on the ground with…

