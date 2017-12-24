Jordan Feldstein, Music Manager and Jonah Hill's Brother, Dies at 40

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Rest in peace, Jordan Feldstein. The longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of Jonah Hill died on Friday, ET confirms. He was 40. Feldstein ran management company Career Artist Management (CAM). In addition to Maroon 5, CAM also managed Miguel, Elle King, Robin Thicke and more artists. The manager, who was childhood friends with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, helped negotiate Levine’s role as a coach on The Voice. Chris Weeks/WireImage Miguel, meanwhile, took to…

