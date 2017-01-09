Jonathan Toews sports Team USA jersey

It seems as though Jonathan Toews has ended up on the wrong side of a Patrick Kane bet.
Kane tweeted out a picture of the Winnipeg native wearing a Team USA jersey after the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.
Big win tonight. Big win by USA world juniors too. Now we all get to see @JonathanToews pay up pic.twitter.com/Aq5XlyWtfa
— @88PKane
This bet stings more than most as Canada recently lost to USA in the 2017 world junior championships.
Too soon? Team USA fans don’t think so:
@88PKane @JonathanToews This pic is everything
@88PKane @JonathanToews LEGENDARY
@88PKane @JonathanToews this is so damn awesome
@88PKane @JonathanToews THIS IS AMAZING
While some already know, making a bet with Patrick Kane is dangerous.
@88PKane @JonathanToews NEVER MAKE A BET WITH PATRICK KANE CHILDREN
We knew something was brewing when Toews tweeted the other day…
Tough loss for @TeamCanada at #WJC… even tougher was losing bet to @88PKane
…and Kane’s response had everyone waiting curiously.
The fans are in for a treat tomorrow @JonathanToews
— @88PKane
Don’t worry Toews, you’re not the only one who recently suffered a tough loss in a bet.
Remember when LeBron James wore a Chicago Cubs uniform after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade?