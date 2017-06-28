Johnny Galecki's Ranch Burns Down During California Wildfire

Johnny Galecki’s ranch on Park Hill Road in San Luis Obispo County was burned down following a blaze that erupted along the California central coast on Monday.

ET has learned that The Big Bang Theory star was not home at the time of the inferno, and the ranch is not his primary place of residence.

WATCH: Did Sheldon Cheat on Amy in ‘Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Finale? Scoop on That Shocking Twist!

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire,” Galecki said in a statement obtained by ET. “The threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile. It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild.”

“We’ve done it before and we’ll need to do it together again,” the statement continued. “And it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt. Much love.”

The Hill Fire began around 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday, about 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire burned 1,598 acres and was 65% contained as of Tuesday night.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Shares Videos of Calabasas Brush Fire That Has Forced Thousands Out of Their Homes

Last June, Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to document a brush fire that forced thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes in Calabasas, California.

More on that in the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories