John Oliver Jokingly Compares Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding to 'The Crown'

John Oliver thinks Netflix’s The Crowncould serve as a cautionary tale for Meghan Markle.

The Last Week Tonight host appeared on Wednesday’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and admitted that while he is British, he does not share in the excitement over Prince Harry and Meghan’s May wedding.

“I would not blame her if she pulled off of this last minute,” Oliver quipped. “You just need to see the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of …she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.”

When Colbert pointed out that “this generation,” referring to Harry and his brother, Prince William, “seem like nice people,” Oliver responded, “Yeah. I mean, they’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly, pseudo job. That’s what [Meghan] is marrying into.”

[embedded content]

The 40-year-old comedian added, “I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her. I would not want to marry into the royal family. I’m a commoner. I would not be welcome, especially after what I just said.”

Oliver is also pretty certain that he’ll never get a knighthood. “It’s just weird to kneel in front of another adult. It’s odd,” he mused. “I know, historically, you read and see people kneeling down and kissing the ring but it’s a bit strange. It’s an odd thing to still have.”

Bringing it back to Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, he continued, “I like royal weddings. I also like fireworks. It’s a spectacle, it’s something nice to look at.”

Oliver isn’t the only celebrity that is not expecting an invite to the couple’s big day. While actress Helen Mirren has met Harry and portrayed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the big screen, she confessed in a recent interview that she also isn’t saving the date!

Mirren does approve of Harry’s fiancee! Take a look at the 72-year-old actress gushing over the Suits star:

RELATED CONTENT:

‘The Crown’ Stars Discuss How Meghan Markle’s Life Will Change as She Joins the Royal Family

Liam Neeson Doesn’t Recall Meeting Meghan Markle But He Was Very Impressed With Prince Charles’ Wife Camilla

Dustin Hoffman Grilled by John Oliver Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News