John Legend Postpones Tour Dates Due to Illness, Needs 'Few Days to Recover'— June 20, 2017
Even John Legend calls in sick.
The 37-year-old R&B musician tweeted that he would have to postpone his concerts in Columbia, Maryland, and Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday and Thursday. “To all my fans in DC/Maryland/Virginia and Philadelphia/South Jersey, I want to personally apologize,” Legend wrote. “I’ve gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice.”
The “All of You” singer assured fans that new concert dates will be announced “very soon,” and seating will be honored. “I’m so sorry for the inconvenience,” Legend added. “I will get healthy and look forward to spending the evening with you as soon as possible.”
Legend is still scheduled to perform at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in New London, Connecticut, on Friday, and at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week.
I want to personally apologize. I’ve gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice. We are postponing the shows in MD & NJ. pic.twitter.com/qHiG1g4EOZ
In February, Legend announced that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, would be joining him on his Darkness and Light tour. “The awesome thing about this tour is my family is coming along!” he shared. “This will be Luna’s first tour, she’s gonna be on the tour bus with me.”
In an exclusive interview with ET, Legend noted that both his ladies have musical talents. “I’m so happy that [Luna] seems to spark up when music is on, so that’s a start,” he said of his little girl.
As for Teigen, he gushed that his wife is “is actually quite musical.”
“She can sing better than you think,” he noted. “This is my honest opinion.”
