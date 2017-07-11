Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Has an Adorable Crush on 'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington: Watch!

Jimmy Kimmel’s little girl already has a celeb crush!

The talk show host welcomedGame of Thrones star Kit Harington to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, where he revealed that his 3-year-old daughter, Jane, thinks the actor is very handsome with a sweet home video.

“He’s cute!” Jane excitedly says in the clip, while pointing at a picture of Harington on a computer.

The hilarious video had the 30-year-old actor — best known for playing Jon Snow on the beloved HBO fantasy drama — doubling over with laughter.

“Did you know you have a rabid toddler fan base?” Kimmel joked with the star.

“No, this is new to me,” Harington quipped. “This is great!”

However, Harington is more than familiar with his devoted adult fan base, who are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the seventh and penultimate season of Game of Thrones, which kicks off July 16 on HBO.

In celebration of the show’s return, Kimmel also gave fans a look at some of Harington’s original taped auditions, when he tried out for some different, surprising roles — including Cersei Lannister (in a blond wig), Tyrion Lannister (by walking around on his knees), and Daenerys Targaryen (in a different, blonder wig).

Obviously these audition tapes are just a joke, but Harington’s quip about Harry Potter joining the Game of Thrones universe would make many fans lose their minds.

As for Kimmel’s sweet daughter, this isn’t the first time the host and his wife, Molly McNearney, have shown off their little girl’s total adorableness. Back when the proud mom was pregnant with the couple’s son, William, she shared a photo of Jane kneeling in front of a plastic training toilet with her head in the bowl, a spot-on impression of her mom dealing with morning sickness.

Check out the video below for a look at the funny snapshot.

