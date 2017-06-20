Jimmy Kimmel Shares Hilarious 'First Photo' of Beyonce and Jay Z's Twins — Watch!

Those aren’t the twins!

Jimmy Kimmel had viewers waiting with bated breath on Monday night, when the late-night comedian claimed to have the highly coveted exclusive first photos of Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins, after the Lemonade singer gave birth to a reported boy and girl last week.

Of course, the 49-year-old host didn’t really have the photos, instead providing us a photo of… well, just watch!

[embedded content]

Darn you, Kimmel! You can’t be teasing the Beyhive like that.

Guess we’re gonna have to keep waiting for more details on Blue Ivy Carter’s two newborn sibs.

