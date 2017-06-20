Jimmy Kimmel Shares Hilarious 'First Photo' of Beyonce and Jay Z's Twins — Watch!— June 20, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Hilarious ‘First Photo’ of Beyonce and Jay Z’s Twins — Watch!
Those aren’t the twins!
Jimmy Kimmel had viewers waiting with bated breath on Monday night, when the late-night comedian claimed to have the highly coveted exclusive first photos of Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins, after the Lemonade singer gave birth to a reported boy and girl last week.
Of course, the 49-year-old host didn’t really have the photos, instead providing us a photo of… well, just watch!
WATCH: Sexes of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins Reportedly Revealed
Darn you, Kimmel! You can’t be teasing the Beyhive like that.
Guess we’re gonna have to keep waiting for more details on Blue Ivy Carter’s two newborn sibs.
Watch the video below for more of the Bey-twinsanity.