Jimmy Kimmel Brings Son Billy Along for His Late Night Return, Tears Up While Railing Against CHIP Defunding

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late night hosting gig on Monday — with an adorable sidekick in tow! Kimmel — who took a leave last week to be with his family as his 7-month-old son, Billy, underwent his second heart surgery — brought his adorable baby boy along with him for part of his monologue on Monday’s show. “He’s fine, everybody! He may have pooped, but he’s fine,” the late night host joked as he thanked the celeb friends who filled in for him last week — Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross,…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed