Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Has Some Regrets About Disclosing His Son's Health Issues on TV

As for revealing his son’s health scare on the air, Kimmel isn’t so sure he would do that again. “What I didn’t think through was that, everywhere I went, every day of my life, people would be asking me how my son is doing,” he confides. “But thank God I can say he’s doing well. If that wasn’t the case, each day would be very, very painful.”

While he may have handled things differently, Kimmel notes that he did feel like he owed his audience an explanation for his absence. “I also felt like I had to say something, because I’d been talking about the fact that my wife [Molly McNearney, the co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!] was pregnant for six months,” he says. “I left for paternity leave and then I didn’t come back. That was something I had to address.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed