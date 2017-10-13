Jessie James Decker Dishes on Baby No. 3 & Which of Her Kids Is Following in Her Musical Footsteps (Exclusive)— October 13, 2017
Decker, who is keeping the sex of her baby a secret for now, says she and her husband are “very excited” to welcomed their bundle of joy. However, their kids, 3-year-old Vivianne and 2-year-old Eric Jr. are still catching on.
“Little Eric still doesn’t get it. I keep saying, ‘There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy,’ but he’s just not there yet. And Vivianne is pulling my shirt up constantly and kissing my tummy, saying, ‘I love you,’ and calling [the baby] by the name. She is a very nurturing little girl. She’s going to be the perfect older sister,” she shared, adding that she and Eric plan to cap their family at three kids.
“It completed the family, and now he’ll get fixed,” she laughed, before opening up about her other baby: her upcoming album, Southern Girl City Lights.
“It’s a feel good record. I feel like the word I can use the most is relateable. I feel like every song, someone can relate to,” she described. “There are songs about my relationship with Eric. It’s a vulnerable side that I don’t think people have seen before, and it’s called ‘Use Your Words.'”