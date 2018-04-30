Jessica Simpson Puts Husband Eric Johnson's Abs on Display in Her Latest Bikini Closet Selfie

She’s just living her best bikini life!

Jessica Simpson has been all about showing off her many bikinis while on vacation with her husband, Eric Johnson — namely because she loves the closet layout!

The 37-year-old fashion designer shared her third swimsuit selfie on Monday, showing off not only her curves in a colorful two-piece and sarong, but also her hubby’s enviable abs.

Simpson was also wearing oversized white sunglasses and white nail polish in the snap, wearing her long blonde hair in loose waves pushed to the right side, while Johnson went shirtless, rocking just a baseball cap and khaki shorts.

“I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie 😜,” the mom of two captioned the sexy snap.

The couple wed in July 2014 and share two children, 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 4-year-old son Ace.

Though she posted one other pic of Johnson on Instagram, Simpson has mostly been basking in the rays of excellent solo selfie lighting.

On Friday, she shared her first closet snap, showing off her assets in a cheetah print bikini, lacy boho coverup, straw hat and round sunnies.

The next day she shared her “vacation close vibes take 2,” which included a very revealing black tassel bikini, orange patterned skirt with a thigh-high slit and massive black shades. She posed with her hand up along the closet’s shelf, hair hanging around her shoulders as she stared sultrily stared into the mirror.

As if that wasn’t enough to induce jealousy, she also shared two up-close selfies while relaxing in the sand, including one where she appears to be topless. Gotta avoid those tan lines!

“When you try and take a sexy selfie and realize it looks like you ate sand for lunch #sandstache,” she joked of the first snap on Saturday.

Vacation does a body — and camera — good!

