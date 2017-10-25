News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Jessica Simpson and Her Adorable Daughter Maxwell Meet Princess Charlene of Monaco at Gala: Pics!

— October 25, 2017

Mommy and me and… a princess?! Jessica Simpson and her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell, had a glamorous evening with Princess Charlene of Monaco at an event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. 

Jess and Maxi presented Princess Charlene with a bouquet of flowers at the celebration honoring the return of the Princess Grace Awards Gala, which will take place on Wednesday night. 

