Jessica Simpson and Her Adorable Daughter Maxwell Meet Princess Charlene of Monaco at Gala: Pics!

Mommy and me and… a princess?! Jessica Simpson and her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell, had a glamorous evening with Princess Charlene of Monaco at an event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Jess and Maxi presented Princess Charlene with a bouquet of flowers at the celebration honoring the return of the Princess Grace Awards Gala, which will take place on Wednesday night.

