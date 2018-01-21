Jessica Alba Shares 'Glowy' Selfie While Breastfeeding Son Hayes

Jessica Alba is spending some quality time with her baby boy!

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a “glowy” shot of herself breastfeeding her son, Hayes. Alba happily shows off her new facial in the pic, smiling into the camera while holding her newborn.

“Sitting at home- feeding baby boy having all the feels for @shanidarden thx for pampering me -really loved my facial- feeling glowy and hydrated,” Alba, who is also mom to 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven, captioned the photo.

Alba welcomed baby Hayes with husband Cash Warren on New Year’s Eve, and has documented both his major milestones — as well as her pregnancy — on Instagram for her fans.

